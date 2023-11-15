Superior Plus Corp. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Superior Plus in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 9th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Superior Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SPB. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.98.

TSE SPB opened at C$9.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.41. The firm has a market cap of C$2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.95. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of C$9.10 and a 52 week high of C$11.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is currently 342.86%.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

