Synovus Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 5,583 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GEHC opened at $72.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.93 and its 200-day moving average is $73.42. The stock has a market cap of $32.87 billion and a PE ratio of 21.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Articles

