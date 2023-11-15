Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 98,554.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,067,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,332,000 after buying an additional 9,058,176 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,288,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $944,472,000 after buying an additional 6,572,347 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 27.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,661,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,651,000 after buying an additional 6,019,701 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 184.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 8,114,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,256,000 after buying an additional 5,265,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth $66,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $7,601,772.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,291 shares in the company, valued at $23,952,686.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $7,601,772.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,291 shares in the company, valued at $23,952,686.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 2.6 %
HPE stock opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average is $16.37. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $18.14.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.
