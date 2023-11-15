Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.4% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 5,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.9% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 2.6 %

TSM opened at $98.91 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $72.84 and a one year high of $110.69. The company has a market cap of $512.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 41.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

