Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 5.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in AMETEK in the second quarter worth $541,000. Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in AMETEK by 5.3% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 20,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in AMETEK by 117.4% in the second quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 74,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,056,000 after acquiring an additional 40,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new position in AMETEK in the second quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of AME stock opened at $154.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.52 and a fifty-two week high of $164.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.01.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,438,639.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,339,481.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $251,257.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,438,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,937 shares in the company, valued at $16,339,481.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AME. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.75.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Further Reading

