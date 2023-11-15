Synovus Financial Corp Grows Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC now owns 51,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 15,001 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $699,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $70.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.91. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $79.49.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

