Synovus Financial Corp Has $514,000 Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,648 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 98,063.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,300,495 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,727,631,000 after acquiring an additional 96,202,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,272,683 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,264,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,106 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,722,532 shares of the airline’s stock worth $231,907,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,197,531 shares of the airline’s stock worth $209,161,000 after acquiring an additional 331,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,281,900 shares of the airline’s stock worth $181,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAL. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.64.

American Airlines Group Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.58.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.30%. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

