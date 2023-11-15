Synovus Financial Corp Has $560,000 Position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,826 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Model N were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Model N by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 22,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Model N during the 1st quarter worth about $1,340,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its stake in Model N by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 56,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Model N in the 1st quarter valued at about $479,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Model N in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,224,000.

Get Model N alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MODN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Model N from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Model N from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Model N from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Model N from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Model N presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.30.

Model N Stock Performance

Shares of Model N stock opened at $23.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average of $29.03. Model N, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Insider Transactions at Model N

In other news, Director Manisha Shetty Gulati sold 944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $25,403.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,119.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $158,469.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,495,934.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Manisha Shetty Gulati sold 944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $25,403.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,119.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Model N Company Profile

(Free Report)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.