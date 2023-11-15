Synovus Financial Corp Has $585,000 Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Ciena were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 5,220.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,927,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,862,000 after buying an additional 5,816,096 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,262,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $223,853,000 after buying an additional 31,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,052,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,838,000 after buying an additional 424,453 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 8.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,744,608 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $195,741,000 after buying an additional 294,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.8% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,378,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $177,443,000 after buying an additional 60,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ciena

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $203,259.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,775 shares in the company, valued at $21,115,092.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ciena news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $51,449.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $203,259.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,775 shares in the company, valued at $21,115,092.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,375 shares of company stock worth $1,316,313 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Stock Performance

NYSE:CIEN opened at $45.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.92 and its 200-day moving average is $43.92. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $54.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ciena in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Ciena from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ciena from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ciena in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ciena from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.39.

Ciena Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

