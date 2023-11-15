Synovus Financial Corp Has $641,000 Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RRX. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $702,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $3,124,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $347,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $5,758,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $7,263,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

Insider Transactions at Regal Rexnord

In other news, Director Theodore D. Crandall bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.77 per share, for a total transaction of $201,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,207 shares in the company, valued at $625,479.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP John Avampato sold 8,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $1,279,471.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,653.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore D. Crandall bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.77 per share, for a total transaction of $201,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,479.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

NYSE:RRX opened at $115.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.90. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $97.18 and a 12-month high of $166.00.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. Regal Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -777.78%.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

