Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 264.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,844,000 after buying an additional 14,662 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter valued at about $14,329,000. 39.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:COKE opened at $689.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.85. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $456.55 and a 52 week high of $745.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $649.51 and a 200 day moving average of $656.23.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

