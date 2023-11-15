Synovus Financial Corp Makes New Investment in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,016,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,651,000 after purchasing an additional 253,301 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,766,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,534,000 after purchasing an additional 74,763 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,241,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,051,000 after purchasing an additional 516,088 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,742,000 after purchasing an additional 132,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,148,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,234,000 after purchasing an additional 175,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STAG shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAG Industrial

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $114,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,290.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of STAG opened at $35.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $38.83. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.02.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 144.12%.

STAG Industrial Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

