Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 1,052 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Carter’s by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 204,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,818,000 after buying an additional 40,250 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in Carter’s by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 38,583 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Carter’s by 269.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 17,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Carter’s by 162.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,887,000 after buying an additional 1,005,337 shares in the last quarter.

Carter’s Stock Performance

NYSE CRI opened at $71.94 on Wednesday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $86.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.41 and a 200-day moving average of $68.85.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.30. Carter’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Insider Transactions at Carter’s

In other news, COO Brian Lynch sold 15,400 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $1,076,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,846,147. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Carter’s news, CFO Richard F. Westenberger sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $263,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,293,326.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Lynch sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $1,076,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,846,147. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,878. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Further Reading

