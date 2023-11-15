Synovus Financial Corp Sells 1,223 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,226 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,765,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $578,300,000 after purchasing an additional 388,578 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,281,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,256,000 after purchasing an additional 155,648 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,807,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,738,000 after purchasing an additional 346,492 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,323,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,622,000 after purchasing an additional 100,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,231,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,734,000 after purchasing an additional 65,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Up 8.8 %

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $58.84. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average is $30.89.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $295.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.37 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 58.93%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

