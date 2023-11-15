Synovus Financial Corp Sells 1,542 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FIS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

NYSE:FIS opened at $53.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $79.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.08%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,694. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

