Synovus Financial Corp Sells 212 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $376,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 605,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,761,000 after purchasing an additional 37,532 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,510,000. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARW shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Sunday, August 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $125.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.01 and a 1 year high of $147.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.44.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

