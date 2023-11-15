Synovus Financial Corp Sells 329 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 637.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Onto Innovation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.17.

Insider Transactions at Onto Innovation

In other news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $3,498,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,794 shares in the company, valued at $28,414,952.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 3,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total value of $376,045.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,111 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,710.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total transaction of $3,498,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,414,952.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,523 shares of company stock worth $4,958,113. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

NYSE:ONTO opened at $136.44 on Wednesday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $65.61 and a one year high of $147.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 1.35.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $207.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.20 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 12.71%. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Company Profile



Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

See Also

