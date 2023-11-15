Synovus Financial Corp Sells 3,357 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,357 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in V.F. were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VFC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in V.F. by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in V.F. by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in V.F. by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,124,000 after purchasing an additional 187,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in V.F. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Matthew J. Shattock purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $306,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $306,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.85 and its 200 day moving average is $18.61.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 24.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently -218.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet cut V.F. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on V.F. from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on V.F. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on V.F. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.65.

V.F. Company Profile

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

