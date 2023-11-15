Synovus Financial Corp Sells 415 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,484 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 15,474.0% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,846,299 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $104,574,000 after buying an additional 1,834,444 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at $90,386,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 9,332.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,213,115 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,710,000 after buying an additional 1,200,254 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 576.2% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 892,026 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,524,000 after buying an additional 760,108 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 1,329.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 799,021 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,574,000 after buying an additional 743,129 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GMED shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.11.

Globus Medical Stock Up 5.2 %

GMED opened at $46.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.38 and a 12 month high of $80.04.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

