Synovus Financial Corp Sells 517 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Avnet were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 10.1% during the second quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 16,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 64.5% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,374,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,336,000 after buying an additional 538,695 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 26.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,227,000 after buying an additional 29,530 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 147.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 781,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,405,000 after buying an additional 465,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avnet by 100.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avnet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $47.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.64 and a 1-year high of $51.65.

Avnet Increases Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on AVT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Avnet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Avnet from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Avnet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avnet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

