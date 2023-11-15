Synovus Financial Corp Sells 518 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Evergy were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $409,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 502,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,686,000 after buying an additional 46,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Trading Up 3.9 %

EVRG stock opened at $49.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.55. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $65.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.70 and a 200-day moving average of $55.95.

Evergy Increases Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America upgraded Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.17.

View Our Latest Report on EVRG

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.