Synovus Financial Corp Sells 5,314 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,314 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIVR. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 149,840.1% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at $9,565,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 53.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 392,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,075,000 after acquiring an additional 136,959 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the first quarter worth $2,804,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 447,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after acquiring an additional 107,624 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Up 3.6 %

SIVR opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.43. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

