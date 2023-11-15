Synovus Financial Corp Sells 727 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Textron were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 28.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 62,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the first quarter valued at $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Textron during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Textron by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 175,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,387,000 after purchasing an additional 76,728 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $77.12 on Wednesday. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $81.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.94 and its 200 day moving average is $72.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Textron had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.71.

In other Textron news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 5,000 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $376,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,827.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

