Synovus Financial Corp Trims Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UCBI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 19.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,834 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the first quarter worth about $75,829,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 34.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,842 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 26.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,380,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,915 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,753,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,191 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UCBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on United Community Banks from $31.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered United Community Banks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on United Community Banks from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

United Community Banks Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of UCBI opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.01. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $39.50.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $355.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.45 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 20.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.20%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

