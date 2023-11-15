Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TAK. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $174,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 124,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 76,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,801 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 330.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.2 %

TAK stock opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average of $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.04. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $17.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Takeda Pharmaceutical from $14.20 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

