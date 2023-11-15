Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Receives $47.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.18.

Several research firms have weighed in on TPR. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Tapestry from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Tapestry from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Tapestry from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tapestry

Tapestry Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of TPR opened at $30.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $47.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 41.29%. Tapestry’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tapestry

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 1.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,495 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 6.2% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 16,268 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Tapestry by 5.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,564 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 8.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,494 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 13.7% in the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

(Get Free Report

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.