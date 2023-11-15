Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 39.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 93.6% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 273 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Trading Up 3.1 %

Teleflex stock opened at $209.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $177.63 and a 1 year high of $276.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.03.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Teleflex from $272.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Teleflex from $210.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Teleflex from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Teleflex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teleflex

About Teleflex

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.