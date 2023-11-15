TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 225.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in TELUS by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,912,751 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,263,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,554 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in TELUS by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 29,500,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $585,872,000 after buying an additional 2,176,610 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in TELUS by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,200,999 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $460,137,000 after buying an additional 274,643 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TELUS by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,682,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $390,898,000 after buying an additional 888,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in TELUS by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,132,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $294,133,000 after buying an additional 999,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TU. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of TELUS from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Shares of TU opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.73. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $22.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 263.42%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

