Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.45.

Several brokerages have commented on TER. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 77.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 7.0% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 4,404.4% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 49,770 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 15.8% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Trading Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ:TER opened at $90.65 on Friday. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $119.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.04 and a 200-day moving average of $101.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.57.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $703.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.36 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.43%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

