Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,913 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $4,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 67.8% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 31,614,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,058,000 after acquiring an additional 12,779,003 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 187.0% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 6,943,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523,700 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,823,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 29.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,564,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exor Capital LLP raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 15,008,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.17.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.71. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $11.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

