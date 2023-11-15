Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,466 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,592,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,749,075,000 after buying an additional 2,540,392 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,577,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $776,775,000 after purchasing an additional 241,869 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,751 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,792,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,242,000 after purchasing an additional 481,250 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CFG. StockNews.com began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.07.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day moving average is $27.22. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

