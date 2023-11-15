The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 522.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 120.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 63.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 41.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HIG shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,003 shares of company stock valued at $436,159. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of HIG stock opened at $74.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.76. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.32%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.