The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Short Interest Update

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the October 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.00.
The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.
