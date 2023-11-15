The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Toro by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Toro by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,558,000 after buying an additional 23,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 9.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toro in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

In other news, VP Kevin N. Carpenter sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $131,907.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Toro Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of TTC stock opened at $86.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $117.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.36.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

About Toro

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

