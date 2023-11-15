The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Stock Position Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.33% of Toro worth $34,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Toro by 10.0% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 42,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the second quarter worth $554,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the second quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Toro by 67.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 100,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,240,000 after buying an additional 40,625 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toro in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kevin N. Carpenter sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $131,907.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toro Price Performance

NYSE TTC opened at $86.52 on Wednesday. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $117.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.28). Toro had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Toro’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

