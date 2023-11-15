Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT) Trading Down 2.8%

Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 2,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 94,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Theralase Technologies Stock Down 5.6 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.25. The company has a market cap of C$37.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.15.

Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.22 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Theralase Technologies Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Theralase Technologies

Theralase Technologies Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of photo dynamic compounds (PDCs) and their associated drug formulations to treat cancers, bacteria, and viruses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented and proprietary super-pulsed laser technology for the healing of chronic knee pain, as well as for off-label use to heal various nerve, muscle, and joint conditions.

