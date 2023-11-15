TMD Wealth Management LLC Has $464,000 Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

TMD Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 73.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hamel Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 66,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,998,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 432,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,651,000 after purchasing an additional 41,841 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 322,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,380,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,557,000 after purchasing an additional 19,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Trust grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $147.64 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $144.95 and a twelve month high of $181.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.68. The company has a market capitalization of $355.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Stories

