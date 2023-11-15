Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 59,239 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 90% compared to the typical volume of 31,258 call options.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Stock Performance

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF stock opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.11. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $14.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSOS. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 6,139,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,746,000 after buying an additional 3,573,000 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,467,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,211,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP increased its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 2,062,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,425,000 after buying an additional 548,573 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,739,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $20,443,000.

About AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

