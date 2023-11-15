Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report issued on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triple Flag Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals stock opened at $12.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.58, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.63. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $17.33.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 87.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triple Flag Precious Metals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at $69,000. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

