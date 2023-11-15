TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

TPVG has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Monday, August 21st. Compass Point upgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.18.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Performance

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Announces Dividend

Shares of TPVG opened at $10.53 on Friday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $13.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average of $10.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.19%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

Insider Activity at TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

In other TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC news, Director Katherine J. Park purchased 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $25,221.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $25,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPVG. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 587,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 36,675 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3,755.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 480,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 468,481 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 14,292 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 294,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 255,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 39,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

Featured Articles

