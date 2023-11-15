TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) Shares Down 10.5%

Shares of TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG – Get Free Report) dropped 10.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 153,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 276% from the average daily volume of 40,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
TriStar Gold Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.19 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.94.
About TriStar Gold
TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that consists of approximately 17,177 hectares of mineral rights on various contiguous claims located in Pará State, Brazil.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TriStar Gold
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Analyst says Archer Aviation may double. Is it time to buy?
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Alibaba’s bottom is in: Analysts see a monster rally ahead
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- TripAdvisor is on AI-powered recovery from record lows
Receive News & Ratings for TriStar Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriStar Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.