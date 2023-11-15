U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.44 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.85. The consensus estimate for U.S. Physical Therapy’s current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $87.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $78.08 and a 1-year high of $124.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.49 and its 200 day moving average is $103.52.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 438.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,897,000 after purchasing an additional 571,710 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 107,124.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 491,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,839,000 after purchasing an additional 490,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,494,000 after purchasing an additional 188,188 shares during the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 60.5% in the second quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 461,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,020,000 after purchasing an additional 173,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth $16,636,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.34 per share, for a total transaction of $82,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.