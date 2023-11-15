Unity Software (NYSE:U) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $29.00. The stock had previously closed at $27.01, but opened at $26.42. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Unity Software shares last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 2,101,724 shares traded.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Unity Software from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Unity Software from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.44.

In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $50,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 370,833 shares in the company, valued at $9,378,366.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $50,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 370,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,378,366.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 9,095 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $313,231.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 376,833 shares in the company, valued at $12,978,128.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 965,003 shares of company stock worth $28,055,237 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Unity Software by 71,678.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,384,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,324,000 after buying an additional 11,368,842 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,766,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 2,365.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,060 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,988,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,507 shares during the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.05 and its 200 day moving average is $34.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 2.45.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

