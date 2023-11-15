Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Universal Security Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of UUU opened at $4.14 on Monday. Universal Security Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2.31.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.99% of Universal Security Instruments worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

