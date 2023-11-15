Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $26.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. 6,036 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 7,479 shares.The stock last traded at $13.60 and had previously closed at $13.82.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Valneva in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 1st quarter worth $858,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Valneva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.28 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.71 million. Valneva had a negative return on equity of 57.90% and a negative net margin of 51.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Valneva SE will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

