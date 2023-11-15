Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $26.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. 6,036 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 7,479 shares.The stock last traded at $13.60 and had previously closed at $13.82.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Valneva in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Valneva
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valneva
Valneva Trading Down 3.7 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.28 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.71 million. Valneva had a negative return on equity of 57.90% and a negative net margin of 51.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Valneva SE will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Valneva
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Valneva
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Analyst says Archer Aviation may double. Is it time to buy?
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Alibaba’s bottom is in: Analysts see a monster rally ahead
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- TripAdvisor is on AI-powered recovery from record lows
Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.