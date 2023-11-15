VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth $68,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of BATS MOAT opened at $76.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.