VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 49.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 57.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $161.09 on Wednesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $98.27 and a 1 year high of $161.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.21. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

