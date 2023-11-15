Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000.

VOE stock opened at $133.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.61. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $147.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

