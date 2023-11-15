Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Short Interest Update

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the October 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.8 days.

Wajax Stock Down 0.7 %

WJXFF opened at $20.26 on Wednesday. Wajax has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $23.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on WJXFF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Wajax from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Wajax from C$31.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Wajax Company Profile

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

