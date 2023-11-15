Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2023

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFFGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the October 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.8 days.

Wajax Stock Down 0.7 %

WJXFF opened at $20.26 on Wednesday. Wajax has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $23.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on WJXFF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Wajax from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Wajax from C$31.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Wajax

Wajax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.