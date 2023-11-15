Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.98) Per Share (NASDAQ:WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel forecasts that the company will earn ($0.98) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Warner Bros. Discovery’s current full-year earnings is ($1.17) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

WBD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of WBD opened at $10.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.61. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,158,000 after acquiring an additional 28,053,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,222,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,151.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,467,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,119,000 after acquiring an additional 17,911,476 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,599,000. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

